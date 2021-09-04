Contrasting IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) and IDW Media (NYSE:IDW)

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) and IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for IZEA Worldwide and IDW Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IZEA Worldwide 0 1 0 0 2.00 IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

IZEA Worldwide presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 90.68%. Given IZEA Worldwide’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe IZEA Worldwide is more favorable than IDW Media.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IZEA Worldwide and IDW Media’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IZEA Worldwide $18.33 million 7.97 -$10.25 million ($0.25) -9.44 IDW Media $38.16 million 0.94 -$13.80 million N/A N/A

IZEA Worldwide has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IDW Media.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.5% of IZEA Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of IDW Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of IZEA Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IZEA Worldwide and IDW Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IZEA Worldwide -19.69% -8.78% -7.04% IDW Media -28.17% -49.80% -15.59%

Volatility & Risk

IZEA Worldwide has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDW Media has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IZEA Worldwide beats IDW Media on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

IDW Media Company Profile

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in providing digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through flowing segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment and CTM Media Group. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing,producing and distributing original content worldwide. The CTM Media Group segment provides brochure distribution, publishing, right card, and digital distribution. The company was founded on May 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

