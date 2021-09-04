Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Reaches Market Cap of $2.26 Million

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 4th. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $54,857.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00061396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00015007 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00126920 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00178534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.07 or 0.00805576 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

CNN is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

