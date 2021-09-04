Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Position Decreased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,522 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on STZ shares. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.41.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $211.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.20. The company has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

