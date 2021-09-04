Connable Office Inc. Sells 3,102 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.63. 1,353,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,879. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $24.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $112,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 335,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,947,765.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $820,400. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

