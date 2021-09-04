Connable Office Inc. Sells 1,751 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIMC. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,302,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,995,000 after purchasing an additional 920,387 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter worth $49,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,034,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,259,000 after acquiring an additional 755,677 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 994,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,036,000 after acquiring an additional 403,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 742.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after acquiring an additional 269,130 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIMC shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.68. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

