Connable Office Inc. Sells 1,630 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 20.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,395 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,722,240 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $469,170,000 after purchasing an additional 463,213 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,816,041 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $312,845,000 after purchasing an additional 418,587 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,786,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,744,500 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $201,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,660,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRIP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TripAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.38. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.62.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. Research analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,365.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.