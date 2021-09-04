Connable Office Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Steelcase by 11.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 8,538,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,867,000 after purchasing an additional 896,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Steelcase by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,124,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,910,000 after purchasing an additional 446,113 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Steelcase by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,863,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,591,000 after purchasing an additional 41,437 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Steelcase by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,319,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,047,000 after purchasing an additional 26,125 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steelcase by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,100,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,739,000 after purchasing an additional 311,877 shares during the period. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 311,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.30 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 111.54%.

In related news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

SCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Steelcase in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

