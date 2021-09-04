Connable Office Inc. Cuts Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,769 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 50.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 282.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FHB traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $27.32. The stock had a trading volume of 383,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,802. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.09. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $180.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.60 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FHB. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

