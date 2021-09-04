Compass Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,030 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for 3.6% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $46,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,558 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,914 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $71,375,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,212,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,785,000 after acquiring an additional 560,332 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $54,243,000. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,227. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $109.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

