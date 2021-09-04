Compass Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 3.8% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $49,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

MDT traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,298,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,067. The stock has a market cap of $180.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.91. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,215,774. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

