Comparing Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) & Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) and Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and Illumina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A -$27.94 million N/A N/A Illumina $3.24 billion 21.15 $656.00 million $4.50 103.77

Illumina has higher revenue and earnings than Singular Genomics Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Illumina shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Illumina shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Singular Genomics Systems and Illumina, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singular Genomics Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75 Illumina 3 8 5 0 2.13

Singular Genomics Systems currently has a consensus price target of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 70.13%. Illumina has a consensus price target of $389.13, indicating a potential downside of 16.67%. Given Singular Genomics Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Singular Genomics Systems is more favorable than Illumina.

Profitability

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and Illumina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A N/A Illumina 19.36% 18.12% 10.90%

Summary

Illumina beats Singular Genomics Systems on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions. The firm’s products include instruments, kits and reagents, selection tools, and software and analysis. Its services include sequencing and microarray services; proactive instrument monitoring; and instrument services, training, and consulting. The company was founded by David R. Walt, John R. Stuelpnagel, Anthony W. Czarnik, Lawrence A. Bock, and Mark S. Chee in April 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

