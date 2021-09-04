Comparing Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) & Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gritstone bio and Forma Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone bio $4.04 million 134.27 -$105.31 million ($2.79) -3.93 Forma Therapeutics $100.56 million 11.05 -$70.41 million ($3.22) -7.28

Forma Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Gritstone bio. Forma Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gritstone bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Gritstone bio has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forma Therapeutics has a beta of -0.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gritstone bio and Forma Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone bio -157.14% -45.67% -34.56% Forma Therapeutics N/A -24.03% -22.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Gritstone bio and Forma Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone bio 1 0 2 0 2.33 Forma Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Gritstone bio presently has a consensus price target of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 103.59%. Forma Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $60.17, suggesting a potential upside of 156.68%. Given Forma Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Forma Therapeutics is more favorable than Gritstone bio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.6% of Gritstone bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Forma Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of Gritstone bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Forma Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Forma Therapeutics beats Gritstone bio on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc. clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company is also developing Olutasidenib, a selective inhibitor for cancers with isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 gene mutations, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of relapsed / refractory acute myeloid leukemia and Phase I trial to treat glioma; and FT-8225, a liver-targeted fatty-acid synthase inhibitor designed to block de novo lipogenesis in the liver. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

