Comparing EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) and 890 5th Avenue Partners (NASDAQ:ENFA)

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) and 890 5th Avenue Partners (NASDAQ:ENFA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares EchoStar and 890 5th Avenue Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EchoStar 7.27% 1.16% 0.61% 890 5th Avenue Partners N/A N/A N/A

This table compares EchoStar and 890 5th Avenue Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EchoStar $1.89 billion 1.24 -$40.15 million ($0.40) -65.70 890 5th Avenue Partners N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

890 5th Avenue Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EchoStar.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for EchoStar and 890 5th Avenue Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EchoStar 0 0 0 1 4.00 890 5th Avenue Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

EchoStar presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.23%. Given EchoStar’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe EchoStar is more favorable than 890 5th Avenue Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.2% of EchoStar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of 890 5th Avenue Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 54.7% of EchoStar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EchoStar beats 890 5th Avenue Partners on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers. The ESS segment owns and leases in-orbit satellites and licenses to lease capacity on a full time and occasional use. The company was founded by Charlie William Ergen, Candy Ergen, and James DeFranco in 1980 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About 890 5th Avenue Partners

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc. is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

