Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.25 Million

Brokerages expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to post $55.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.00 million and the lowest is $54.50 million. Community Trust Bancorp reported sales of $52.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $221.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $222.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $207.85 million, with estimates ranging from $207.00 million to $208.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $95,205.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Lynn Parrish purchased 3,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth $328,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 16.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,387,000 after acquiring an additional 221,137 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

CTBI stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,106. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average is $42.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $47.53. The company has a market cap of $735.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.97%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

