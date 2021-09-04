Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Community Bank System posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of Community Bank System stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $71.98. 149,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,038. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.69. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $52.37 and a 1 year high of $82.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

