Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Comerica by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Comerica by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Compass Point increased their price target on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.84.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $72.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

