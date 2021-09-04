Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $308.66. 654,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,736. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.85 and a 12-month high of $309.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $296.57 and a 200 day moving average of $276.68.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

