Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Sells 701 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,506 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 1.9% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Starbucks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,287,675,000 after buying an additional 416,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,087,833,000 after purchasing an additional 437,321 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,539,562,000 after purchasing an additional 106,466 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 245,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 121.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,922,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,236. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $81.75 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.57 and its 200-day moving average is $113.19. The stock has a market cap of $138.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

