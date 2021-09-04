Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Sells 415 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,636 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 2.4% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

HD traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $330.34. 2,775,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,003,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $325.49 and a 200 day moving average of $311.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

