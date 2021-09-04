Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,335,000 after acquiring an additional 92,201 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Argus raised their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.49. 9,099,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,381,729. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $188.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

