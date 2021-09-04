Coats Group (LON:COA) Hits New 12-Month High at $77.90

Coats Group plc (LON:COA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 77.90 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 77.70 ($1.02), with a volume of 1623556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.30 ($1.00).

COA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Coats Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coats Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Coats Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 70.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 64.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Coats Group Company Profile (LON:COA)

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.