CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $300.00

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 300 ($3.92) and last traded at GBX 313.84 ($4.10), with a volume of 1129277 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420 ($5.49).

CMCX has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 463 ($6.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £871.34 million and a P/E ratio of 4.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 437.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 455.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a GBX 21.43 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $9.20. This represents a yield of 4.3%. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

CMC Markets Company Profile (LON:CMCX)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

