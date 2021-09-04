Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $532,000 Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 24.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 13.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SFIX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $40.20 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -55.07 and a beta of 2.01.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $558,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 198,876 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $11,858,975.88. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 489,317 shares of company stock worth $27,686,388. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stitch Fix Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

