Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 105,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of CoreCivic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CXW. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 295.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter worth $85,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 181.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

CXW opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.32. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $464.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.09 million. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CXW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 target price for the company. TheStreet raised CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

