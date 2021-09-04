Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,270 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 133,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,561 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,650,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,401,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,431,000 after acquiring an additional 84,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 967,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,024,000 after acquiring an additional 284,852 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

NYSE XOM opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.