Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.1% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 410,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after buying an additional 23,578 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.77.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $35.82 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

