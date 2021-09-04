Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CCO. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, May 17th. lifted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.68.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.63. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $57,284.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,562.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 554,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 21,344 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $425,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $8,960,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 9.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 130,477 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

