City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. City Office REIT posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow City Office REIT.

CIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, City Office REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Shares of City Office REIT stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $16.31. 560,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,371. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In other City Office REIT news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

