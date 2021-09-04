Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,727 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,639,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,146,000 after acquiring an additional 88,685 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 213,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.39. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Compass Point increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

