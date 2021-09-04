Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Boosted by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,170 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.42. 9,735,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,092,324. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.