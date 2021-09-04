China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) vs. Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Financial Comparison

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for China Automotive Systems and Holley, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Automotive Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Holley 0 0 3 0 3.00

China Automotive Systems presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.60%. Holley has a consensus price target of $12.38, suggesting a potential upside of 8.27%. Given China Automotive Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe China Automotive Systems is more favorable than Holley.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Automotive Systems and Holley’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Automotive Systems $417.64 million 0.26 -$4.98 million ($0.05) -71.60 Holley N/A N/A -$4.44 million N/A N/A

Holley has lower revenue, but higher earnings than China Automotive Systems.

Profitability

This table compares China Automotive Systems and Holley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Automotive Systems 1.08% 2.85% 1.31% Holley N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.7% of China Automotive Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Holley shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.8% of China Automotive Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

China Automotive Systems beats Holley on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component. The company was founded on June 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

About Holley

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

