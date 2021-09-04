Chia Network Price Down 11.1% This Week (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Chia Network has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Chia Network has a total market cap of $345.49 million and approximately $22.83 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chia Network coin can now be purchased for about $218.35 or 0.00437243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chia Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00065800 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.61 or 0.00139398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.95 or 0.00168104 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.67 or 0.08099246 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,801.11 or 0.99724102 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.55 or 0.00820111 BTC.

Chia Network Coin Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,223 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.