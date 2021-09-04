Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Cut to $81.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CHWY. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.76.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $76.75 on Thursday. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,837.50, a P/E/G ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.35.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 31,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,365,410.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 209,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,723,356.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chewy by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,123 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Chewy by 8.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Chewy during the first quarter worth about $3,944,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 172.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

