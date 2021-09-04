Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chemomab Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotech company. It focuses on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases with high unmet need. The company’s product pipeline includes CM-101. Chemomab Ltd., formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., is based in TEL-AVIV, Israel. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CMMB stock opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $168.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $166.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $239,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $837,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,208,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

