Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,754 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.21% of Chegg worth $25,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Chegg by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,863,000 after buying an additional 670,026 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Chegg by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,098,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,724,000 after buying an additional 626,312 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Chegg by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,719,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,346,000 after buying an additional 1,361,848 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Chegg by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,224,000 after buying an additional 1,544,901 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,482,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,638,000 after buying an additional 59,530 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chegg alerts:

CHGG stock opened at $86.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.39. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.84 and a 52 week high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CHGG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.