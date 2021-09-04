Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 198,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,434 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,017,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after buying an additional 590,706 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 160.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after buying an additional 1,418,259 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 70.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,234,000 after buying an additional 414,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,832,000 after buying an additional 63,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at $7,630,000. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $579.72 million, a PE ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 2.09.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

