Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $189.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.07.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $192.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.99. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.80. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $62.12 and a 12-month high of $197.40.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth $57,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

