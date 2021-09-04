Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Price Target Increased to $3.75 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) had its price objective increased by Roth Capital from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of CTHR stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $87.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 10.02%. Analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 448,191 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at $1,310,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at $668,000. 24.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

