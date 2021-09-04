Center For Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Center For Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $104.73 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $113.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.42.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

