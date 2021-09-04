Center For Asset Management LLC Has $340,000 Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5,175.9% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,315,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,843,000 after buying an additional 11,101,482 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,297,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,008,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,565 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,979,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,530,000 after purchasing an additional 585,568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.01. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

