Center For Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 12,164 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,034,000. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,293,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 79,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 23,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 112,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEI opened at $131.24 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.