Center For Asset Management LLC Buys 26,296 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,296 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.8% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 301.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period.

BATS GOVT opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average of $26.52.

