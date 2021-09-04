Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) COO Matthew R. Garrison Sells 89,096 Shares

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 6.56. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDEV shares. MKM Partners raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.72.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.