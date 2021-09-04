Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) COO Matthew R. Garrison Sells 89,096 Shares

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 6.56. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06.
Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDEV shares. MKM Partners raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.72.
About Centennial Resource Development
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
