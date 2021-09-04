Centamin (TSE:CEE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.66

Shares of Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.66 and last traded at C$1.68, with a volume of 31662 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.74.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.75 target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, July 26th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.86.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is 58.44%.

Centamin Company Profile (TSE:CEE)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

