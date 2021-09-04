Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jonestrading reissued a hold rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYAD opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.41. Celyad Oncology has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Celyad Oncology stock. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 160,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.04% of Celyad Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

