Celo Dollar 24 Hour Volume Hits $219,895.00 (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC on major exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $58.50 million and approximately $219,895.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00061322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014510 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00124243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $393.39 or 0.00790991 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00046919 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

CUSD is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 58,236,004 coins. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

