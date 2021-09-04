Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Equities research analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.89% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.63) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CATB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CATB stock opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.50. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $47.82.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 20,062 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,731,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $974,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,745,000.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.