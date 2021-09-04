Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CWQXF shares. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Castellum AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$29.25 during midday trading on Monday. Castellum AB has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.57.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

