Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Given “Buy” Rating at Jonestrading

Jonestrading reissued their buy rating on shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $215.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cassava Sciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.83.

SAVA opened at $50.20 on Friday. Cassava Sciences has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $146.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -135.67 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.56.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts predict that Cassava Sciences will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 3,385.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth about $318,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth about $262,000. 26.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

