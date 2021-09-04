CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$216 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.52 million.

Shares of CARG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.92. 1,129,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.67. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised CarGurus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In other news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,072.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $872,385.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,333,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,571,491.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 491,266 shares of company stock valued at $13,837,382 in the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

